Osceola County schools to allow face masks to be optional

The Osceola County School Board has voted to allow masks to be optional for students, parents, and employees starting July 1 for summer school and the 2021-2022 school year.

"Masks will continue to be required on school buses until further notice in accordance with CDC guidelines for public transportation," the school board said in a press release on Wednesday.

The Osceola County School Board says revisions can be made at any time based on guidance from the CDC.