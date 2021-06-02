Osceola County schools to allow face masks to be optional
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - The Osceola County School Board has voted to allow masks to be optional for students, parents, and employees starting July 1 for summer school and the 2021-2022 school year.
"Masks will continue to be required on school buses until further notice in accordance with CDC guidelines for public transportation," the school board said in a press release on Wednesday.
The Osceola County School Board says revisions can be made at any time based on guidance from the CDC.
