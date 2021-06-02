Expand / Collapse search

Osceola County schools to allow face masks to be optional

By FOX 35 News Staff
Osceola County
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - The Osceola County School Board has voted to allow masks to be optional for students, parents, and employees starting July 1 for summer school and the 2021-2022 school year. 

"Masks will continue to be required on school buses until further notice in accordance with CDC guidelines for public transportation," the school board said in a press release on Wednesday. 

The Osceola County School Board says revisions can be made at any time based on guidance from the CDC. 