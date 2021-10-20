Osceola County Schools to consider new logos designed by students

The battle over a new county logo continues in Osceola County.

The county recently changed its old logo to a new one in hopes of being more "forward looking." However, many have complained, stating that it does not reflect the county’s history.

Then, on Tuesday night, a school board member suggested letting kids in the county create logos. The board will then decide which one they like best.

"I opened it up to our students — a contest to redesign the logo. Any student, any grade, if you go to school in Osceola County, you can send in your design and we’ll consider it," Jon Arguello of the Osceola School District said.

MORE NEWS: Osceola County considering public transportation, EMS workers to help with bus driver shortage

"I think it’s a wonderful idea. It will show the children what they are not learning in school," Osceola County resident Joanne Colonna added. "Create something how you feel our history should be."

Osceola County Commissioners still need to approve the move.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.