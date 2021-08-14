Osceola County opens community COVID-19 testing site

article

Osceola County has opened a new COVID-19 testing site in response to the recent rise in cases.

Residents who want to be tested for COVID-19 can come to Osceola Heritage Park. The site is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.

The walk up site is appointment only. You can make one HERE.

COVID-19 testing also is available at the Florida Department of Health in Osceola and local pharmacies. Information on testing locations throughout Osceola is available at www.Osceola.org/covid19testing.

Florida reported 23,933 new COVID-19 cases and 29 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, according to data posted by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The data, posted Friday, showed that Florida was responsible for nearly 17 percent of the newly reported cases nationwide and about 4 percent of deaths reported for the day.

