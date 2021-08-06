Osceola County announces Eviction Diversion Program Liaison at courthouse

article

Osceola County commissioners announced a new Eviction Diversion Program Liaison who will be stationed at the Courthouse starting on Monday for those concerned about a flood of pandemic-related evictions.

The liaison will guide people through the Eviction Diversion program that has helped provide more than $26 million to benefit residents and stave off evictions of those who lost income because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The position is meant to provide help and raise awareness of the County program because a national eviction moratorium expired at the end of July.

The position will be staffed Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The liaison was unveiled at a press conference Friday that included Commission Chairman Brandon Arrington and Congressman Darren Soto. County officials thanked the Clerk of Court for making the space available on the 2nd Floor of the Courthouse.

"From the beginning of this healthcare crisis we understood its economic impact and we acted quickly and decisively. Even if someone has been evicted, if it’s due to COVID, the County will assist in helping the resident find new housing"

"Our County continues to keep all of its programs open so people can take advantage of all the millions of dollars available to keep a roof over their heads and food in their kitchen."

According to the Clerk of Court Civil Director, Osceola County has about 1,600 open/reopened eviction cases. The courts in Osceola County are aware of the County’s eviction diversion program and remind landlords that are filing evictions about the program.

While a more limited freeze was announced by the Biden administration, it is not known if it will withstand any anticipated legal challenges. However, at some point, these evictions will move forward and the County’s hope is to begin that intervention now.

The new ban on evictions covers parts of the United States, including Florida, that are experiencing what the CDC calls "substantial" and "high" spread of the coronavirus.

Osceola’s eviction diversion program was launched in October 2020 and has operated without interruption since then. If a landlord has filed an action of eviction for non-payment of rent, residents can contact 407-742-8440 or email evictionassist@osceola.org to make an appointment with the liaison.

"The American Rescue Plan provided Osceola County and local governments across America with funds to help struggling families with housing costs during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Congressman Darren Soto. "I am proud of the assistance that has been distributed so far and applaud Osceola for being the first Central Florida county to establish this position. This crucial step will better ensure tenants facing an eviction case can save their homes and landlords finally get paid."

Requirements include:

Be an Osceola residency

A valid Driver’s License or State ID

A signed lease (apartment or house) for a property that is your primary residence

Proof of COVID hardship (loss of income, laid off, reduced hours, furloughed)

An eviction action filed against you (case number must be provided)

Vice-chairwoman Viviana Janer has urged people to take advantage of any of the County’s assistance programs such as eviction diversion and one recently launched to help seniors while continuing to follow CDC recommendations for fighting the spread of the virus – including vaccinations.

"The economic assistance programs are so important for residents but the only way to fight this pandemic remains unchanged. That message is simple: Get vaccinated, wear masks when around other people, maintain social distance, and good personal hygiene. I know this community can do the right thing for the greater good to avoid a dangerous and deadly summer," said Janer, who this week wrote to Gov. Ron DeSantis and asked "assistance in providing additional testing kits to the local Departments of Health and a resumption of daily COVID-19 data updates during the virus's resurgence."

The County’s program has helped approximately 300 households so far. In addition, Osceola Commissioners have provided $23.7 million for housing and utility assistance to 3,852 households – and another $80,550 to local food pantries.

Links:

Advertisement