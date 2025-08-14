Orphaned puppies in Florida rescued after mother killed, now need homes

The Brief A Palm Bay rescue is caring for a litter of puppies whose mother was struck and killed in July. Volunteers bottle-fed the dogs to keep them alive after they were orphaned. The puppies will be ready for adoption in about five weeks.



Puppies orphaned after their mother was struck and killed by a car just days after they were born are now being cared for by rescue groups and will soon be ready for adoption.

What we know:

A litter of puppies orphaned when their mother was killed by a car in July are being raised by foster families and will soon be available for adoption.

The dogs, initially rescued from a shelter in North Florida, were transferred to BARK- Brevard Alliance Rescuing K9’s, a Palm Bay-based rescue, which is now overseeing their care.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

What we don't know:

The exact breed of the puppies remains uncertain. DNA tests are being conducted, though early signs suggest a mix of Australian shepherd, cattle dog and possibly Rottweiler. It is also not yet known what families will ultimately take them in once adoption begins.

The backstory:

The puppies’ survival was uncertain after their mother’s death left them without food or care. Rescuers bottle-fed and even tube-fed the litter to keep them alive during their first fragile weeks. Their recovery is a reminder of the challenges faced by animal rescues that step in when pets are abandoned or orphaned.

What's next:

The rescue group said the pups have already been socialized with cats, dogs and children, and are expected to be available for adoption in about five weeks.

What you can do:

Bark is also seeking additional volunteers to foster animals in need.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS