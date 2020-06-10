Ormond Beach Police search for suspect in armed robbery of Publix

article

Ormond Beach police officers are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery that happened on Tuesday evening inside a Publix, located in Ormond Town Square.

Officers were advised that the suspect requested to speak with a manager. When the manager arrived, the suspect displayed a gun and demanded an undisclosed amount of money. Police say the suspect made the manager and clerk, who was in the office, lie down while the suspect exited the store.

The suspect is described as a light-medium skinned black male, wearing black Nike sneakers, jeans, a dark blue shirt, a surgical face mask and a black ball cap with the word “CAT” on it. See page 2 of this press release for a photo of the suspect.

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Shane Jarrell at 386-676-3518 or by email at Shane.Jarrell@ormondbeach.org.

Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can call Crimestoppers 1-888-277-TIPS (8477). Those who provide information to Crimestoppers can qualify for a reward of up to $1000.