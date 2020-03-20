Ormond Beach manufacturer helping in the fight against COVID-19

The coronavirus is forcing some businesses to close their doors for good, But at least one Ormond Beach business is fighting back.

The FIT USA manufacturing company creates custom sports apparel, or at least they did.

The company was on the verge of closing up shop last week because orders stopped coming in.

The threat of the virus infecting large numbers of people led to sporting events across the country being canceled or postponed.

With no orders coming in, the future looked bleak.

But owner Troy Olson and his company's general manager, Peter Potteiger, realized the fabric they used to make their team uniforms might have special properties that could help the medical community.

The fabric is woven in a way that helps it wick away moisture, from athletes' bodies.

It also helps to absorb that moisture and dissipate it in the fabric, helping it to evaporate.

The important factor here is the moisture does not go through the fabric.

The company tested the fabric with spray bottles and found no fluid penetration.

Medical professionals became interested as well.

With the N-95 masks in short supply around the world, Troy says his product is the "better than nothing" option.

First responders will be able to use the masks to cover the nose and mouth of a patient with respiratory symptoms and transport them without fear of being hit with any fluids from a sneeze or a cough.

Halifax Hospital has already put in orders for the mask and a second hospital is following suit.

Now, FIT USA is bustling with activity and able to hold on to its staff as it looks to quell the spread of the deadly virus.