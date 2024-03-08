Ormond Beach man dead after motorcyclist crashes into multiple motorcycles at red light: Police

article

An Ormond Beach man is dead and several others are injured following a crash involving multiple motorcycles, police said.

The incident happened around 11:18 p.m. on Thursday, when a speeding motorcyclist traveling southbound on N. US Highway 1 collided with several motorcyclists stopped at a red light.

According to police, the initial crash triggered a chain reaction of additional crashes, damaging four motorcycles.

One of the three people injured, 45-year-old Gary Howard of Ormond Beach died from injuries related to the crash, police said.

Two others were also taken to local hospitals. Their condition is unknown.

No other details have been released.