Orlo Vista homeowner back in house 9 months after flood damage from Hurricane Ian

Nearly nine months since Hurricane Ian hit Central Florida, one Orlo Vista woman is rebuilding her flooded-out home piece by piece.

Janét Buford-Johnson has owned her house for 20 years. It’s been with her family for 30 years. She said it was only the second time the house flooded with the first time being during Hurricane Irma in 2017.

"Irma was bad," Buford-Johnson said. "Ian was much worse because we lost everything."

Buford-Johnson and her 16-year-old daughter were forced out by floodwaters higher than three feet. Buford-Johnson said the water came in from both the front and back sides of the house. Ian left the mother and daughter "basically homeless."

They returned to live in the home in June after Buford-Johnson made basic repairs.

"The first thing when I get money, I’ll call a contractor," Buford-Johnson said. "‘All right give me an estimate.’ I’ll do whichever estimate that comes up where I can afford to do it."

Buford-Johnson said the home has sentimental value worth more than the cost of repairs which are estimated at nearly $140,000.

"The biggest fear is to be flooded out once again," Buford-Johnson said.

Orange County’s $25 million dredging project is expected to bring the area some flooding relief.

Crews are increasing the size of three neighboring retention ponds, and they’re installing new pipes that can pump more than 40,000 gallons of water a minute. Buford-Johnson said the county’s flood prevention plan is vital to the neighborhood going forward. She also said it comes after many of her neighbors already left the neighborhood after last fall’s flooding.

Brett Blackadar, Orange County Public Works deputy director, said finding sufficient funding was one of the main reasons construction only started this past March.

"I know it’s difficult for a lot of people to see that because they want instant action, but this process to accumulate $25 million for this project is difficult when we don’t have that kind of funding right in front of us at all times," Blackadar said.

The county estimates dredge work in the neighborhood is supposed to finish next July unless there are any major weather delays. Blackadar said the upgrades would have cut down the number of homes flooded from more than 100 to around a dozen.

"A majority of the homes that flooded under Ian under this scenario would not be flooded," Blackadar said. "There may be a few that could flood because Ian was more than a 100-year storm."

Blackadar said when construction is complete the homes that could flood with an Ian-like storm would see inches of water instead of the feet-high levels seen last fall.

Buford-Johnson said she can’t take any more flooding.

"We’re hoping and praying that nothing happens this season," Buford-Johnson said.

Buford-johnson has gotten some financial help from F.E.M.A. She expects a little more money through insurance her mortgage company had on the home but said neither source will be enough to cover all the repairs.