Orlando's Magical Dining 2023: Dates, pricing, participating restaurants and more

A popular restaurant experience, called Magical Dining, is returning to Central Florida this month. Here's everything you need to know about this year's event.

What are the 2023 Magical Dining dates?

Visit Orlando's Magical Dining returns Aug. 18 and will run through Oct. 1, 2023, and it's the perfect time to try out some of the City Beautiful's most acclaimed restaurants at a fixed price.

How does Magical Dining work?

When guests arrive at a participating restaurant, they will receive a Magical Dining menu, where they can select a three-course dinner for a fixed price of either $40 or $60 per person (plus tax and gratuity).

The menus can be viewed in advance online, so guests will know what to expect before making a reservation.

Up to $2 from every meal will be donated to local charities.

Which Orlando area restaurants are participating in Magical Dining?

More than 100 restaurants – including several higher-end eateries – across Central Florida will participate.

Visit Orlando provides a tool on its website that allows guests to view participating restaurants by location, cuisine, or by $40 or $60 menu.

Do I need a reservation for Magical Dining?

Visit Orlando said reservations are strongly encouraged, but not required.