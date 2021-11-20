Orlando's Lake Eola swans receive annual check-up

Saturday was the annual check-up day for Lake Eola Park’s swans. Volunteers got their kayaks ready to corral the birds in the lake.

They drove them toward the bank where the veterinarian was set up.

"Since 2006 is when they started to take care of it. They were trying to figure out how to round them up. The kayaks came into play because they're quiet. There's no motors, and makes it easy to capture them with as little stress as possible," said coordinator Philippe Richen.

Once they were penned-in by the lake, other specially trained volunteers plucked them one-by-one from the water weighed them, and brought them to the examination table.

"We're going to be doing health checks, so we're going to be checking them basically beak-to-tail. We're going to make sure they're healthy, their hearts and lungs sound fine," said veterinarian Dr. Geoff Gardner.

Park officials say there are five different species of swans living in Lake Eola Park. Dr. Gardner said he expected to check out between 60 and 80 birds on Saturday. They'll be trimming their wings so they stay in the lake, and can't fly away, and also implanting them with microchips.

"There are also vaccinations we give them for botulism, to make sure during the hot summer months they're not exposed to that toxin because they are bottom feeders," Gardner said.

City Commissioner Patty Sheehan was lending a hand. She says the birds have been much healthier since they started giving these checkups and a proper diet.

"Since we've been doing that, the swans have put on 20 percent body weight – and they're just a lot healthier and happier."

Volunteer Brad Perry says it's been great to help.

"Sure, I'm already looking to sign-up for next year!"

