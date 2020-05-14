Orlando's I-Drive attractions: 'We’re ready to reopen'

Attractions along Orlando's International Drive say they are ready to reopen.

Five attractions and two tourism organizations are sending letters to Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, asking the county to take the request to Tallahassee.

“We know how to do this,” said Chris Jaskiewicz, President and CEO of ICON Park. “We’re smaller than Disney and Universal, we can be more nimble, we can quickly implement new safety, cleaning measures.”

“I have received a number of requests from a number of small theme parks, here within our community, that desire to reopen,” said Jerry Demings, Mayor, Orange County.

The businesses are urging Demings to ask Gov. Ron DeSantis to allow small attractions to reopen their doors.

“The very definition of hospitality is being adaptive and flexible,” Jaskiewicz added.

ICON Park already has measures in place, including: signage, ground markers and sanitizing stations throughout the entertainment complex.

The Wheel at ICON PARK (FOX 35 Orlando)

Down I-Drive, at Fun Spot America, officials with the attraction said they plan to use clean teams.

“These are people who will be going around through the park, always sanitizing, getting to all the handrails and high touch points that are throughout the park,” said John Chidester, Vice President of Marketing of Fun Spot America Theme Parks.

Mayor Demings said the economic recovery task force will consider the request.

“The economic task force that we have put in place was put in place for that precise purpose. It can’t just be an emotional argument based upon the economics of this conversation. It has to balanced with the healthcare data, as well,” Demings said.

“We have a lot of competent business owners that can do a wonderful job of providing safe, clean, fun,” said Chidester.

“We just want the all-clear, we want to be told what the rules are and we want to be trusted that we can do it the right way,” said Jaskiewicz.

The county says the “Bringing Back Tourism Committee,” which is part of the county’s task force, will discuss the issue Monday.