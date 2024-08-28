Orlando woman to reunite with first responders who saved her life after devastating crash

An Orlando woman’s life was forever changed after she was involved in a serious crash in February. She is still recovering from her injuries, but thanks to social media, she will soon meet the people who saved her life.

"I’m still healing," said Rebecca Yochem, who is recovering from a crash that happened on February 28 in Orange County.

"I was driving, and then I wasn’t," she said.

The crash occurred on South Semoran Boulevard near Antique Oaks Circle. Yochem says she was driving home from work when it happened, and the impact was so severe it ejected her from her vehicle.

"The car is completely demolished. The lady is in the road right now. I'm just trying to get her some help," said a 911 caller from the scene.

"I remember waking up and laying on the road," Yochem recalled. "I was laying on the ground, seeing I was on the road, and then I blacked out again. The next thing I knew, I was in the back of the ambulance."

Her injuries were extensive.

"I sustained eight rib fractures on the left side. My pelvis was fractured in two places," she explained. "My vertebrae, L4 and L5, were fractured, but nothing to my spine. I had road rash on my left leg, down to my foot. My fifth metatarsal was broken, and I had a right heel avulsion."

MORE STORIES:

Despite her severe injuries, Yochem survived, thanks to the first responders from Orange County Fire Station 66.

"I never thought I'd get there, to be honest with you," Yochem said. "It really puts life into perspective. You realize that life is so fragile, especially when you're put in a situation like that."

Yochem wanted to thank the people who helped her during those critical moments. On July 21, she posted a TikTok, hoping to reach the first responders at the scene that night.

"I don’t know if this is even possible, if they even are on TikTok or social media," she said in the video, hoping someone could connect her with them. "If somebody could get this to them, you know, so I can visit them one day."

Fortunately, her TikTok plea worked. Her emotional message reached the Orange County Fire Rescue team at Station 66. Now, she will be reunited with the crew who made a difference in her life.

"I want them to know that they changed my life," Yochem said.

Yochem told FOX 35 she is determined to keep moving forward in her recovery and is looking forward to personally thanking the first responders who saved her.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: