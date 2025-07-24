Orlando woman found dead behind Tennessee truck stop, officials say

The Brief The body of Orlando woman Allecia Carnley, also known as Wolfe, was found behind a truck stop in Manchester, Tennessee, on July 14. Authorities have identified her but have not yet determined a cause of death. The case is being investigated as a homicide.



Authorities in Tennessee are investigating the death of an Orlando woman whose body was discovered behind a truck stop in early July.

What we know:

The body of an adult female was found the morning of Monday, July 14, behind Trucker’s Inn in Manchester, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Officers secured the scene and contacted the 14th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. Investigators from that office responded, and District Attorney Craig Northcott requested assistance from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s microanalysis team.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

The woman had no identification on her and showed no obvious signs of trauma.

She was later identified by the medical examiner’s office as Allecia Carnley, also known as Wolfe, from Orlando, Florida.

What we don't know:

Her cause of death remains unknown, pending autopsy results.

Authorities have classified the case as a homicide and the investigation is ongoing.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Cody Lendley with the Manchester Police Department at (931) 728-2099.