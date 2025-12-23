Orlando weather: Warming trend continues through Christmas

The Brief Warming trend continues across Central Florida with highs nearing 80 degrees. A few areas of patchy dense fog will be possible tonight. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be warm with temperatures reaching the upper 70s.



Temperatures will continue on our warming trend today with highs, once again, nearing 80 degrees.

Orlando will see a high today of 78° under partly to mostly sunny skies. Our average high is 73°.

Tuesday night's forecast

Partly to mostly clear tonight. A few areas of patchy dense fog will be possible. Lows will dip down into the 50s by tomorrow morning.

Warm Christmas ahead

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will feature more of the same. Pleasantly warm temperatures as highs reach the upper 70s. This mild stretch lasts into the weekend too as highs stay just shy of 80 degrees.

Big weather changes next week

As we head into Monday, big changes will arrive. As we prepare to ring in the new year, temperatures will fall back down into the upper 60s and low 70s for highs. With the way things stand currently, 2026 will begin on a cool note.