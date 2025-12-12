Orlando weather: Warmer temperatures across Central Florida this weekend

The Brief The start of Friday brought chilly temperatures, with some parts of Central Florida under frost advisories. By the afternoon, the weather will warm up. Temperatures will be in the high 60s, low 70s across the area. Slightly warmer weather expected this weekend, with temperatures in the mid 70s.



It's a cold start to our day across Central Florida. We're waking up to temperatures in the 30s and 40s, so be sure to grab the jacket or coat as you make your way out the door.

Temperatures this afternoon will gradually rebound and improve, reaching the low 70s for highs. Orlando will see a high today of 72°. With clear skies overhead, sunshine will be abundant.

Friday night's forecast

Temperatures will stay on the cooler side tonight as temperatures dip down into the 40s and 50s for overnight lows. Areas of patchy dense fog will be possible.

Warm weekend ahead

Temperatures will rebound in a big way just in time for the weekend. Saturday will likely be the pick of the week weather-wise as temperatures warm to the mid 70s under a partly cloudy sky.

A few showers will be possible with the next rainmaker, but chances and totals don't look very impressive at this point. A 20% chance of rain is on the way for Sunday. As a result, it will be breezy and cooler to begin the new work week. Highs will be back in the 60s by Monday.