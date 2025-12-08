Man charged with first-degree murder in deadly Orange County stabbing

A 33-year-old man is now charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of a woman in Pine Hills, sheriff’s deputies said.

Tremon Jones was arrested in connection with the Nov. 28 killing at a home on Rockingham Circle.

What we know:

According to investigators, surveillance video shows Jones stabbing 45-year-old Degwendlynn Vakaye Floyd when she opened the front door.

What we don't know:

Deputies said they have not identified a motive for the attack.

