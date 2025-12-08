Man charged with first-degree murder in deadly Orange County stabbing
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 33-year-old man is now charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of a woman in Pine Hills, sheriff’s deputies said.
Tremon Jones was arrested in connection with the Nov. 28 killing at a home on Rockingham Circle.
What we know:
According to investigators, surveillance video shows Jones stabbing 45-year-old Degwendlynn Vakaye Floyd when she opened the front door.
Tremon Jones
What we don't know:
Deputies said they have not identified a motive for the attack.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Orange County Sheriff's Office.