Man charged with first-degree murder in deadly Orange County stabbing

By
Published  December 8, 2025 10:42pm EST
Orange County News
FOX 35 Orlando
A 33-year-old man is now charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of a woman in Pine Hills, sheriff’s deputies said. Tremon Jones was arrested in connection with the Nov. 28 killing of 45-year-old Degwendlynn Vakaye Floyd.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 33-year-old man is now charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of a woman in Pine Hills, sheriff’s deputies said.

Tremon Jones was arrested in connection with the Nov. 28 killing at a home on Rockingham Circle. 

What we know:

According to investigators, surveillance video shows Jones stabbing 45-year-old Degwendlynn Vakaye Floyd when she opened the front door.

Tremon Jones

What we don't know:

Deputies said they have not identified a motive for the attack.

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

