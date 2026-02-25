Orlando weather: Warmer temperatures return as fire threat increases for Central Florida

It's another chilly morning across Central Florida.

Temperatures are in the 30s, which has prompted a Frost Advisory until 8 a.m. for nearly all counties. A Freeze Warning is in place until 8 a.m. in Marion County where temperatures are closer to upper 20s and low 30s. Despite the cold start, temperatures will dramatically warm up this afternoon. Highs today will climb into the low 70s across the board under sunny skies.

Temperatures will be much milder overnight. Plan for lows to fall into the mid and upper 40s by Thursday morning under mostly clear skies.

High fire threat across Central Florida

FOX 35 STORM TEAM ALERT - THURSDAY: A combination of low humidity, gusty winds and worsening drought will combine for a high threat of brush fires between noon and 6 p.m. Any flames that breakout could quickly spread out of control. Burn bans are already in place for several counties in Central Florida.

Friday will feature some of the warmest temperatures of the week, as highs make a run for the mid 80s. This will be ahead of some much-needed rain Friday night and into the weekend.

A weakening cold front will approach the region Friday evening and into the overnight. Friday's rain chance is at 40% as it won't be an all-day washout. Showers look to develop Friday afternoon and evening.

So far, the best chances of the heaviest rain will take place on Saturday morning at 60% as the cold front moves in. There is the low chance of a few isolated rumbles of thunder as well. With the current data trends, the rain looks to fade and clear out by Saturday afternoon.

Sunday will be drier as temperatures warm into the upper 70s for highs.