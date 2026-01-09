Orlando weather: Warm weekend but rain possible on Sunday

The Brief Dense fog will be possible for a few areas around Central Florida on Friday. The warm stretch of weather will continue through the weekend before changes come. A cold front will move into the area Sunday evening, bringing a chance of rain with it.



A few areas of dense fog are possible this morning, but it will be much more patchy and spotty compared to the last few mornings.

Any lingering fog will clear out by late morning, giving way to partly cloudy skies midday and into this afternoon.

Temperatures will be very warm, about ten degrees above average (72°). Highs will climb into the upper 70s along the coast and low 80s inland.

We'll likely come close to a few records in some places around Central Florida. Orlando will warm to a high of 82°, which is just a few degrees shy of the previous record of 84° set back in 2013.

Cool, foggy night

Patchy fog is possible late tonight through early Saturday morning. Temperatures will remain quite mild as well, as lows only fall into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Warm weekend

Warm temperatures and near-record highs will continue through the weekend. High temperatures will be around 10 degrees above average, nearing the mid 80s by Saturday. Mostly dry conditions continue as well until Sunday afternoon/evening. A break in the warm pattern finally arrives towards the end of this weekend and into early next week.

Cold front moves in, rain possible

Another round of weather whiplash is expected as a cold front moves in Sunday afternoon/evening. A few Sunday showers will be possible (20%) followed by high temperatures next week struggling to make it out of the 60s. Morning lows will be notably cooler as well, dipping into the upper 40s Monday morning. Once we factor in the winds gusting up to 20-25 mph, it will likely feel closer to the upper 30s and low 40s.

Looking ahead into the middle of next week, a more active pattern does look to take shape. This will mean multiple rounds of scattered showers and the chance of a few storms by Wednesday and Thursday of next week. So far, a 40% chance of rain is expected. As we fine-tune the forecast, these numbers could change. Stay tuned!