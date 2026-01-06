Orlando weather: Warm week ahead for Central Florida

The Brief A foggy start to the morning, but once the fog clears, it will be mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s and low 80s Tuesday afternoon. The rest of the week is expected to be warm.



A Dense Fog Advisory is in place until 9 a.m. for nearly all of our Central Florida counties. The densest fog looks to take place between the hours of 6-8 a.m, and is expected to steadily lift and clear out by 9-10 a.m.

Once the fog clears, we'll be left with a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures today will go from the 50s this morning into the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon. Plan for a high of 80° in Orlando, which is well above our average high of 72°.

Tuesday night's forecast

Temperatures overnight will dip down into the 50s and low 60s for a few spots. Skies will turn partly to mostly clear. Patchy dense fog will likely develop late tonight and early tomorrow morning.

Unseasonably warm weather continues for the rest of this week. High temperatures will soar into the low 80s just about every single day this week.

Mostly dry conditions will prevail this week allowing for partly to mostly sunny skies.

A break in the warm pattern doesn't appear to arrive until closer to this weekend and into early next week.

It's growing increasingly likely that next week will feature another round of weather whiplash as a late weekend cold front moves in.

A few Sunday showers will be possible (20%) followed by high temperatures next week, struggling to make it out of the 60s.