Orlando weather: Warm week ahead before another cooldown for Central Florida

The Brief Foggy conditions across Central Florida on Wednesday morning. The sunshine will return by the afternoon, with temperatures in the upper 70s. The rest of the week will be warm before another cool-down arrives next week..



A Dense Fog Advisory is in place for all of our Central Florida counties except for Brevard, Volusia, and Flagler. Fog continues to develop and thicken. The worst of the fog looks to take place from around 6-8 a.m.

As we get closer to 9-10 a.m., gradual clearing and lifting of the fog will help improve visibility. By midday, mostly sunny skies will eventually prevail. Temperatures will warm up in a big way once again. Highs will soar into the upper 70s, with a high of 79° in Orlando.

Chilly Wednesday night

Temperatures will fall into the upper 50s and low 60s for morning lows. Patchy fog looks to develop late tonight and into early tomorrow morning.

Warm week ahead

Temperatures will continue to outperform through the rest of this week and even into the weekend as well. High temperatures will soar into the low 80s just about every single day this week.

Mostly dry conditions will prevail this week, allowing for partly to mostly sunny skies.

A break in the warm pattern doesn't appear to arrive until closer to the end of this weekend and into early next week.

Another round of weather whiplash is expected as a cold front moves in Sunday afternoon/evening. A few Sunday showers will be possible (20%) followed by high temperatures next week struggling to make it out of the 60s.

Morning lows will be notably cooler as well, dipping into the upper 40s Monday morning.