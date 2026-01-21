Expand / Collapse search

Orlando weather: Warm temps this week before another cool down

Published  January 21, 2026 6:55am EST
Orlando AM Weather Forecast: Warmer temps return for Central Florida

After a chilly start to the week, warmer temperature return to Central Florida. Expect highs in the 70s to low 80s for the rest of the week and into the weekend. FOX 35 Storm Team meteorologist Brooks Garner takes a look at the forecast. 

    • After a chilly start to the week, warmer weather returns to Central Florida. 
    • Temperatures will be in the 70s across the area on Wednesday. 
    • Another round of cool air could arrive by next week. 

ORLANDO, Fla. - The weather will be warmer Wednesday with highs near 73°.

Tonight, temperatures will be mild with patchy fog.  Low 56°.

Temps warming into the mid-70s for a Spring-like feel. High 75°. With trees blooming, pollen counts will start to get pretty high as we move through a warming week.

This weekend features 80s Saturday and Sunday. 

While we enjoy spring-like weather, the southeast from Memphis, through Atlanta and Charlotte will experience a historic winter storm. This will no doubt cancel flights early next week in Atlanta and major hubs of the east. This is a big storm and will cause massive travel headaches! 

Weather ForecastWeather