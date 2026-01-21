Orlando weather: Warm temps this week before another cool down

The Brief After a chilly start to the week, warmer weather returns to Central Florida. Temperatures will be in the 70s across the area on Wednesday. Another round of cool air could arrive by next week.



The weather will be warmer Wednesday with highs near 73°.

Tonight, temperatures will be mild with patchy fog. Low 56°.

Temps warming into the mid-70s for a Spring-like feel. High 75°. With trees blooming, pollen counts will start to get pretty high as we move through a warming week.

This weekend features 80s Saturday and Sunday.

While we enjoy spring-like weather, the southeast from Memphis, through Atlanta and Charlotte will experience a historic winter storm. This will no doubt cancel flights early next week in Atlanta and major hubs of the east. This is a big storm and will cause massive travel headaches!