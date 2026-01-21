Orlando weather: Warm temps this week before another cool down
ORLANDO, Fla. - The weather will be warmer Wednesday with highs near 73°.
Tonight, temperatures will be mild with patchy fog. Low 56°.
Temps warming into the mid-70s for a Spring-like feel. High 75°. With trees blooming, pollen counts will start to get pretty high as we move through a warming week.
This weekend features 80s Saturday and Sunday.
While we enjoy spring-like weather, the southeast from Memphis, through Atlanta and Charlotte will experience a historic winter storm. This will no doubt cancel flights early next week in Atlanta and major hubs of the east. This is a big storm and will cause massive travel headaches!
The Source: The story was written with information from the FOX 35 Storm Team.