Orlando weather: Warm temps and sunshine before weekend rain

Patchy dense fog is possible once again this morning, especially in Brevard and Volusia counties.

This fog will gradually lift and clear out after sunrise, around 8-9 a.m. Once the fog departs, we'll be left with sunny skies.

Temperatures will warm up in a big way this afternoon, as highs reach the mid-70s near the coast and upper 70s inland.

A few clouds will roll in overnight with isolated areas of patchy fog possible as well.

Temperatures will be mild and closer to what's considered to be average for this time of year.

Wednesday morning's lows will dip down into the upper 40s to the low and mid-50s.

Above-average temperatures will continue through the rest of the work week and even into the weekend.

Tomorrow's highs will reach the mid and upper 70s, before nearing 80 degrees by Thursday and Friday.

Rainy Daytona 500 weekend?

We look to stay mostly dry as well until changes arrive this weekend. Shower and storm chances will be on the rise for Saturday and Sunday, which isn't ideal given it's the Daytona 500 weekend.

Another cold front on the way

A cold front is set to move into the Sunshine State, but exactly when and how strong it will be is still uncertain.

Since we're still nearly a week away, there are many details that have yet to come into focus.

Timing is one of the most important factors, and it's too soon to say whether rain will impact the race.

Regardless, it looks to be a windy and warm day with gusts of 30 mph+ and temperatures climbing into the upper 70s and low 80s.

Stay tuned over the coming days as we're able to analyze more and better data to fine-tune the forecast details.