Orlando weather: Warm temps sticking around with slight chance of rain

A Dense Fog Advisory is in place for nearly all of Central Florida until 10 a.m. for all counties except Brevard, Volusia, and Flagler.

The fog will continue through sunrise, before eventually clearing out by 9-10 a.m. A partly to mostly cloudy sky will stick around the majority of the day. A 30% chance of a few light and spotty showers will be possible, mainly from the hours of 3 p.m.-9 p.m.

Highs today will be slightly warmer than normal, climbing into the mid 70s inland and closer to the upper 60s and low 70s along the coast.

Patchy fog is likely to redevelop overnight into tomorrow morning. Lows will be mild, falling into the middle and upper 50s Friday morning.

Warm temperatures continue for Friday and into the weekend. Highs will climb into the mid and upper 70s tomorrow and Saturday before reaching the low 80s Sunday.

We'll be dry under mostly sunny skies through Saturday as well. Sunday will be a warm, windy, and at times, wet day as a cold front moves into the region.

With the Daytona 500 taking place Sunday, we're watching these chances and impacts closely. Winds will be gusting up to 30 mph Sunday, which may influence drivers on the track.

The biggest impact, however, will be the chance of rain and risk of a few isolated storms. There is still inconsistency in the data but, so far, the trend appears to be that the bulk of the heaviest rain will arrive Sunday evening and night. That being said, showers may be possible out ahead of this main round, which would take place a little earlier timing-wise.

The origins and roots of this system is still thousands of miles away in California, so any slight changes in its trek across the country and into Florida can change the timing of the rain dramatically.

Stay tuned.