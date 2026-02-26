Orlando weather: Warm temps, much-needed rain on the way

An increased risk of fire weather danger exists today across Central Florida.

FOX 35 Storm Team Alert:

Low humidity, gusty winds, and worsening drought will combine for a high threat of brush fires. A Fire Weather Warning is in place from 1 p.m.- 6 p.m., which is when the risk will be the highest.

Any flames that breakout could spread quickly, making it difficult for firefighters to contain. Burn bans are already in place for several counties in Central Florida.

Outside of the fire risk, today will be a mostly sunny and warm one. Temperatures will be a few degrees above normal, as highs come just shy of 80 degrees.

Mostly clear skies continue tonight as temperatures remain mild. Plan for Friday morning lows to fall into the upper 50s to the low 60s.

Warmer weather rest of the week, rain possible this weekend

Tomorrow features some of the warmest temperatures of the week, as highs make a run for the mid 80s. This will be ahead of some much-needed rain Friday night and into the weekend.

A weakening cold front will approach the region Friday evening and into the overnight. Friday's rain chance is at 30% as it won't be an all-day washout. Showers look to develop Friday afternoon and evening.

So far, the best chances of the heaviest rain will take place on Saturday morning at 60% as the cold front moves in. There is a low chance of a few isolated rumbles of thunder as well. With the current data trends, the rain looks to fade and clear out by Saturday afternoon.

Sunday will be drier as temperatures warm into the upper 70s for highs.