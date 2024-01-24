Expand / Collapse search

Orlando weather: Warm temps return to Central Florida but cold front looms ahead

By Jessica Dobson
ORLANDO, Fla. - As you're stepping outside on Wednesday morning, you finally won't need the jacket! 

Central Florida is off to a much more comfortable start to the day, which will help set the stage for our warm afternoon. 

Afternoon high temperatures will soar well into the upper 70s, with a forecast high of 80° for Orlando. A few very isolated sprinkles and light showers can't be ruled out either. 

Wednesday also begins the first leg of our big warm-up that carries us all the way into this weekend. 

With highs in the mid 80s as early as Thursday, we'll be approaching near-record levels on Saturday! 

An end-of-weekend cold front brings us back down to reality, and then some. Next week features much colder temperatures, with possible highs only reaching the 60s.