Orlando weather: Warm temps return to Central Florida but cold front looms ahead

As you're stepping outside on Wednesday morning, you finally won't need the jacket!

Central Florida is off to a much more comfortable start to the day, which will help set the stage for our warm afternoon.

Afternoon high temperatures will soar well into the upper 70s, with a forecast high of 80° for Orlando. A few very isolated sprinkles and light showers can't be ruled out either.

Wednesday also begins the first leg of our big warm-up that carries us all the way into this weekend.

With highs in the mid 80s as early as Thursday, we'll be approaching near-record levels on Saturday!

An end-of-weekend cold front brings us back down to reality, and then some. Next week features much colder temperatures, with possible highs only reaching the 60s.