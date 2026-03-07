Orlando weather: Warm start to the weekend with scattered afternoon storms

Fog continues to lift across Central Florida. A Dense Fog Advisory is in place for Marion County until 9am. Once any lingering fog clears, we'll be left with mostly sunny skies. Clouds will gradually increase throughout today, leaving us under a partly cloudy sky.

This will be as a few pop-up showers develop, especially late this afternoon. The best chances of rain will take place along and west of I-75. This would mean Sumter and Marion Counties have the highest chances of seeing scattered showers and a few thunderstorms.

These will fizzle out an hour or so after sunset. Temperatures today will, once again, climb to above-normal levels. Plan for highs to climb into the mid 80s for inland areas and into the upper 70s along the coast.

What will the weather look like tonight?

What to Expect:

Additional areas of patchy dense fog will develop overnight. Temperatures will remain mild, falling into the mid and upper 60s for Sunday morning lows.

Looking ahead

What to Expect:

Warm temperatures continue tomorrow with highs nearing the middle and upper 80s. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible, mainly for areas west of Orlando and near the I-75 corridor.

Winds will be breezy at times under partly sunny skies. Next week will feature more of the same, with even warmer temperatures.

Highs will approach the upper 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

This will put us around 10 degrees above our typical highs in the upper 70s. By the end of next week, our stretch of 80s looks like it will come to an end. Our next system comes into play, increasing our rain chances and dropping temperatures back into the 70s for highs Friday.