Orlando weather: Warm, dry Christmas for Central Florida

The Brief Temperatures will be unseasonably warm again across Central Florida. Today, highs will climb to the mid 70s along the coast and just below the 80s inland. Christmas Day will be another warm day for the area.



A few areas of patchy fog will be possible this morning. This will gradually lift as the sun rises and heads into the 9-10 a.m. hours. Temperatures will be unseasonably warm once again. Highs will climb into the middle 70s along the coast and just shy of 80 degrees for inland areas. In Orlando, plan for a high of 79°. Sunshine will be plentiful with mostly clear skies overhead.

Christmas Eve night

As Santa and his sleigh are making their way towards the Sunshine State, we're expecting a beautiful night.

Mostly clear skies will allow temperatures to dip down into the mid and upper 50s for lows.

Warm Christmas Day

Christmas Day will be another warm, mostly clear, and beautiful day. Afternoon highs will be back into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees, which is still quite warm for late December.

This mild stretch lasts into the weekend too, as highs stay just shy of 80 degrees.

Cold front moving in next week

As we head into Monday, big changes will arrive as we track our next front, which will bring a surge of arctic air towards our region.

As we prepare to ring in the new year, temperatures will fall back down into the upper 50s and low 60s for highs at best. With the way things stand currently, New Year's Day will begin with temperatures potentially dipping down to near freezing.