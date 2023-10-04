Orlando weather: Warm day with partly cloudy skies

Today's high: 85 degrees | Tonight's low: 72 degrees

Main weather concerns:

We have another warm day with partly cloudy skies across central Florida on this Wednesday.

Rain chances will be lower overall with most locations seeing only a 20% chance of a brief passing shower or two. Winds remain out of the Northeast and will be strongest in the coastal areas with gusts up to 25 mph. Rip current risk will be HIGH with surf in the 4-6' range.

Smoke from wildfires up in Canada will create a haze across our Central Florida skies. The smoke is creating increased levels of moderate air quality, something to consider if you have any kind of breathing sensitivity.

BEACHES:

It will be a breezy day at the beaches with mixed skies and highs in the low-mid 80s. Winds will be gusting at 20-25 mph out of the northeast. Isolated showers are likely with coverage at 30%. Rip current risk remains high. Surf zone will feature breaking waves in the 4-6'.

THEME PARKS:

Mixed skies are likely at the theme parks today. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper-80s with the chance for an isolated shower or two through the evening hours. Hazy skies continue today, keep that in mind if you have breathing issues.

OUTLOOK:

Rain chances remain in the 20-30% range through Friday, only to fall by the weekend. Highs will remain in the mixed 80s, lows mainly in the 70s.

Looking over the next several days, a cool front will sweep the area by next weekend. This will occur Saturday into Sunday.

Expect a cool down late weekend and into early next week. Highs in the lower 80s, with lows in the 60s and much less humidity and mostly dry skies. It looks like fall-like temperatures are finally upon us, but only for a short time.

TRACKING THE TROPICS:

Tropical storm PHILLIPE is bringing heavy rainfall over the British and U.S. Virgin Islands . PHILLIPE will take a Northerly track over the next several days as a tropical storm, all while remaining far from any land. Outside of Phillipe, the tropics remain quiet. Depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team for more updates.