Orlando weather: Typical July forecast with extra heat and storms for Central Florida

This week will be pretty typical as far as July weather goes in Central Florida, though it'll be several degrees warmer than normal during the work week, with temperatures even hotter as we head into the weekend.

Storm chances will also be pretty normal, though, on Monday, they'll likely hold off until later in the evening. Communities west of Orlando are most likely to get rain, and it may not happen until around or even after dinnertime, as opposed to an earlier onset as we've seen in days past.

Ironically, our heat wave will help keep all the tropical activity south of Orlando, in what amounts to a shield.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

The upper-level ridge of high pressure inducing these toasty temps will steer anything that comes out of the Caribbean to our south.

This includes Hurricane Beryl, as well as future Debby.