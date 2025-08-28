Orlando weather: Tornado warning for Flagler County

A tornado warning has been issued for Flagler County until 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Radar indicated some rotation, triggering the tornado warning. Watch live coverage from the FOX 35 Storm Team in the video player above.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP FOR BREAKING NEWS, WEATHER, AND TRAFFIC ALERTS

What to do during a tornado

Seek shelter right away. Move to a basement or the most interior room on the lowest level of your home or whatever building you're in.

Tornado watch vs. tornado warning: What's the difference?

A watch is issued when severe thunderstorms or tornadoes are possible. A warning is issued when rotation or a tornado is sighted or indicated by radar or an official storm spotter.