Orlando weather: Temps above 80 for rest of the week before another cold snap

The Brief Temperatures will be in the 80s for the next three days. Expect record highs on Saturday. A cold front moves in on Sunday, bringing showers and cooler temperatures.



Patchy fog before 9 a.m. and then a mostly sunny and warm day ahead. High 84°.

Mild with patchy fog tonight. Low 63°.

Friday will be very warm. Mostly sunny, with a high of 87°.

Chilly weather on the way

Cold front moves in Sunday with a few rain showers. Winds drop temps into territory we're all too familiar with, with lows in the 30s and highs in the 60s.

At its coldest Tuesday morning, the busy north wind should help keep frost away, but a light freeze is possible in north Florida along I-10 with lows around 31.

In the Orlando DMA, we'll see mid-30s in Ocala, upper 30s to near 40 in Orlando and mid-40s at the coast. It's short-lived because we rebound into the 70s late next week.