Orlando weather: Temps in the 90s for Friday, with afternoon and evening showers

The Brief Central Florida is expected to get another round of storms on Friday. Scattered showers and storms will be along the coast, but some areas could get heavy rainfall and flooding. The weather will be hot and humid, with temperatures climbing back into the 90s.



Today begins on a mostly dry note across Central Florida, with only a handful of isolated light showers in parts of Brevard County.

Otherwise, after lunchtime, chances of rain will increase to 60%. With ample moisture to work with in the atmosphere, where it rains, it will absolutely pour.

We could once again see areas where multiple inches of rain can fall over the course of only an hour or two. This will lead to isolated areas of flooding and flash flooding. Remember to never drive through flooded roads!

Highest chances of rain will be from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Temperatures today will be hot and humid, climbing into the upper 80s along the coast and low 90s inland.

Any lingering showers will gradually fade, turning mostly dry by midnight. It will be warm and balmy overnight.

Low temperatures will dip down into the low to mid 70s.

Hot temperatures, increasing afternoon shower and storm chances, and humid weather is on the way into the weekend.

For tomorrow specifically, with high humidity and hot temperatures, it's going to be sweltering.

Highs will approach the mid 90s as feels like temperatures reach the low 100s.

Saturday features the highest chances of afternoon storms, at 70%.

Chances won't be quite as widespread early next week. There will be around a 40% chance of afternoon downpours.

Highs remain hot and slightly above normal, in the low and mid 90s.

Tropical outlook

In the tropics, the remnants of Cristina will drift to the northwest, and it could redevelop as a tropical depression and bring heavy rain to parts of Mexico.

There's no threat to Florida.