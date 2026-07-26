Florida man arrested for illegally importing Texas livestock amid screwworm emergency, state officials say

The Brief A Central Florida man was arrested for illegally bringing 24 sheep and goats from Texas into Florida without required health inspections. Officials said Roger Rodriguez Vega bypassed a Pensacola inspection station by driving through Georgia after being initially turned away under Florida's emergency New World Screwworm restrictions. Rodriguez Vega faces 24 counts of unlawful entry of animals and one count of resisting an officer after state officers intercepted his vehicle during a traffic stop.



A Florida man was arrested after bringing animals into the state from Texas – which is identified as a high-risk area for Florida's enhanced New World Screwworm import restrictions – without required health certifications.

Roger Rodriguez Vega, of Maitland, brought in 24 sheep and goats through the Georgia border – bypassing the agricultural inspection station, Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson said on July 24.

What we know:

Rodriguez Vega is accused of entering the state of Florida with the animals after previously being denied entry for failing to provide the veterinary inspection documentation required under Florida’s New World Screwworm emergency protections.

Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement (OALE) officers located Rodriguez Vega's vehicle and conducted a traffic stop, during which he failed to show valid certification again, the press release said.

The backstory:

Rodriguez Vega had previously arrived at the Pensacola Agricultural Inspection Station transporting sheep and goats from Texas but failed to provide a valid Official Certificate of Veterinary Inspection, an OALE investigation showed.

The certificate of inspection is required under Florida law and the department's emergency New World Screwworm protections.

Rodriguez Vega was denied entry into Florida, being told by OALE officers that he couldn’t enter the state lawfully without the required documentation.

OALE issued a statewide Be On the Lookout (BOLO) alert, because the livestock originated from a New World Screwworm infested zone, FDACS said.

List of charges

Rodriguez Vega was arrested and charged with:

24 counts of Unlawful Entry of Animals into the State

One count of Resisting an Officer Without Violence

What they're saying:

Simpson reinforced the state's "proactive and aggressive" approach to protecting Florida's livestock, agricultural industry, pets, wildlife and food supply from the threat of New World Screwworm.

"We will not tolerate anyone who breaks the law and attempts to circumvent those protections," Simpson said in a July 24 news release.

Simpson issued a warning to anyone violating the emergency protections, saying, "This arrest also serves as a warning to others that we will hold accountable anyone who intentionally violates Florida law and threatens our state’s farmers and ranchers."

What is New World Screwworm?

New World Screwworm is a parasitic fly that lays eggs in wounds or body openings, such as the nose, eyes, ears and mouth, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported. The maggots burrow into the wounds, the USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service said.

Most infestations occur in animals, but people can be affected by NWS, the CDC said.

The parasite was last eradicated from the U.S. in 1966 using the sterile insect technique, the Texas Animal Health Commission reported. Cases have increased since 2023 in Central America, the agency said.

NWS was confirmed in a calf in Zavala County, Texas on June 3. The calf has since recovered and the case is now inactive, but federal and state partners have created an infested zone to conduct animal and fly surveillance.

Why do import restrictions exist?

Florida enacted strict emergency rules after cases of the New World Screwworm began moving closer to the United States. After NWS was detected within 125 miles of the U.S. border, Simpson issued an emergency rule on April 26 to protect from the threat. This rule included placing temporary restrictions on the importation of animals into Florida from high-risk counties in Texas.

Have any New World Screwworm cases been reported in Florida?

No, New World Screwworm has not been detected in Florida. FDACS is continuing to work with the USDA, state animal health officials, veterinarians, livestock producers and wildlife partners to monitor developments and respond as needed.

What you can do:

Veterinarians, livestock owners, animal shelters, rescue organizations and animal health professionals are asked to remain vigilant and immediately report suspected cases.

Anyone who suspects the presence of New World Screwworm should contact FDACS at (850) 410-0900 during business hours or 1-800-342-5869 after hours, email RAD@FDACS.gov, or visit FDACS.gov/NWS for additional information and reporting resources.