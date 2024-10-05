Orlando weather: Temperatures in the upper 80's as the weekend kicks off

Today, temperatures will reach the upper 80s.

Tonight, clouds will increase overnight, with a slight chance of a stray shower. Temperatures will drop to the mid-70s.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. While an isolated storm is possible, the atmosphere will be more stable than today. Highs will be cooler, reaching the mid-80s.

Looking Ahead

High pressure to the north will maintain a northeast flow, keeping conditions drier overall. However, the onshore winds and some upper-level disturbances could bring a stray storm, though most areas will remain dry. A disturbance in the upper atmosphere will bring more widespread showers tomorrow, with cooler temperatures due to increased cloud cover and rain. By Monday into Tuesday, another disturbance will increase the likelihood of showers and storms. Rain chances will stay elevated as Tropical Storm Milton approaches, and a landfall could occur by midweek. Moisture from Milton is expected to move northeast by Thursday, with drier, cooler air arriving in Florida by Friday. By then, highs should reach the lower 80s.

Tropics

All attention is on the Gulf, where Tropical Storm Milton is likely to form. There is a 70% chance of development over the next two days, increasing to 90% in the next week. This system, currently designated as Invest 92-L, is projected to head toward Florida due to an approaching frontal boundary. A tropical depression could form by tomorrow. The system is expected to stay south of strong wind shear, which will allow for further development in the coming days. Elsewhere in the tropics, Kirk and Leslie are moving away, but there is another area of interest in the Eastern Atlantic with a 30% chance of development next week. Stay updated for further developments.