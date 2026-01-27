Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
from TUE 1:00 AM EST until TUE 10:00 AM EST, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Freeze Warning
from WED 12:00 AM EST until WED 9:00 AM EST, Seminole County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Osceola County, Inland Volusia County, Orange County, Sumter County
Freeze Watch
from TUE 9:00 PM EST until WED 9:00 AM EST, Coastal Flagler County, Inland Flagler County
Freeze Watch
from THU 12:00 AM EST until THU 9:00 AM EST, Southern Lake County, Northern Lake County, Osceola County, Inland Volusia County, Orange County, Seminole County, Sumter County
Cold Weather Advisory
from MON 10:00 PM EST until TUE 10:00 AM EST, Coastal Flagler County, Inland Flagler County
Cold Weather Advisory
from WED 12:00 AM EST until WED 9:00 AM EST, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Osceola County, Inland Volusia County, Orange County, Coastal Volusia County
Freeze Warning
until TUE 9:00 AM EST, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Inland Volusia County, Sumter County
Rip Current Statement
until WED 3:00 AM EST, Coastal Volusia County
Cold Weather Advisory
until TUE 9:00 AM EST, Coastal Volusia County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Northern Lake County, Inland Volusia County, Southern Lake County

Orlando weather: Temperatures plunge as cold blast sweeps across Central Florida

By
Published  January 27, 2026 6:12am EST
Weather Forecast
FOX 35 Orlando
Orlando Weather AM Forecast: Cold stretch for Central Florida this week

After a brief warmup this past weekend, temperatures have dipped into the 30s across Central Florida. The cold spell is expected to last through the week. FOX 35 meteorologist Brooks Garner takes a look at the forecast. 

ORLANDO, Fla. - We're waking up to cold temperatures across Central Florida. Plan for lows to hover around the low 30s northwest of I-4 and into the mid to upper 30s for areas southeast of I-4. 

Once we factor in the wind gusting up to 20-30 mph, wind chills will be in the 20s and 30s. 

A Cold Weather Advisory is in place for nearly all counties in Central Florida until 9 a.m. A freeze warning is in place for areas northwest of Orlando until 10 a.m. 

Abundant sunshine is on the way for today, it just won't help warm us up much. Highs this afternoon will only reach the low to middle 50s.

Temperatures overnight will turn cold once again, if not even colder than what we're seeing this morning. 

A Freeze Warning is in place for nearly all of Central Florida from 12 a.m.-9 a.m. Lows will fall into the upper 20s to the low and mid 30s.

This stretch of cold continues, specifically for Wednesday and Thursday mornings. 

Lows will fall to near or below freezing, which has already prompted freeze watches and warnings for the next two mornings.

Even under sunny skies, temperatures will be below-average. Plan for highs to only reach the low 60s through Thursday.
 

Temperatures will approach the mid 60s for highs Friday before an even bigger drop in temperatures arrives by the end of this weekend. 

Saturday's highs will only reach the mid 50s and by Sunday, we could see some of the coldest air felt in years. 

A FOX 35 Storm Team Alert has been issued for both Sunday and Monday for the chance of record cold temperatures. 

Potential highs Sunday may only reach the mid to upper 40s. More notably, lows Sunday and Monday morning are expected to fall into the 20s.

The Source: This story was written with information from the FOX 35 Storm Team. 

