Orlando weather: Temperatures plunge as cold blast sweeps across Central Florida

We're waking up to cold temperatures across Central Florida. Plan for lows to hover around the low 30s northwest of I-4 and into the mid to upper 30s for areas southeast of I-4.

Once we factor in the wind gusting up to 20-30 mph, wind chills will be in the 20s and 30s.

A Cold Weather Advisory is in place for nearly all counties in Central Florida until 9 a.m. A freeze warning is in place for areas northwest of Orlando until 10 a.m.

Abundant sunshine is on the way for today, it just won't help warm us up much. Highs this afternoon will only reach the low to middle 50s.

Temperatures overnight will turn cold once again, if not even colder than what we're seeing this morning.

A Freeze Warning is in place for nearly all of Central Florida from 12 a.m.-9 a.m. Lows will fall into the upper 20s to the low and mid 30s.

This stretch of cold continues, specifically for Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

Lows will fall to near or below freezing, which has already prompted freeze watches and warnings for the next two mornings.

Even under sunny skies, temperatures will be below-average. Plan for highs to only reach the low 60s through Thursday.



Temperatures will approach the mid 60s for highs Friday before an even bigger drop in temperatures arrives by the end of this weekend.

Saturday's highs will only reach the mid 50s and by Sunday, we could see some of the coldest air felt in years.

A FOX 35 Storm Team Alert has been issued for both Sunday and Monday for the chance of record cold temperatures.

Potential highs Sunday may only reach the mid to upper 40s. More notably, lows Sunday and Monday morning are expected to fall into the 20s.