Orlando weather: Temperatures dip across Central Florida, freeze warnings for multiple counties

The Brief Cold weather has arrived in Central Florida, with lows in the 30s and 40s for New Year's Eve. The highs today will be in the upper 50s before temperatures dip again into the 40s this evening. The cold weather will be brief, with warmer temperatures returning this weekend.



Brrr! Temperatures running 14° cooler than normal with a high of 58°F. Typically, we see about 72° this time of year. Winds will be northwest at 10-15 mph. Skies will be sunny.

Cold New Year's Eve

Bundle up if you're heading out on the town, as temperatures will be in the upper-40s by dinnertime and in the low-40s when the ball drops at midnight.

Warmer weather returns

The warmer weather is right around the corner, with 70s this weekend. A weak weather system will bring some showers to our region Saturday afternoon and especially Saturday night, but overall we'll have a much more comfortable first week of 2026 than our last week of 2025 in the temperature department.

Florida's winter forecast

The overall temperature forecast for January and the rest of this winter here in Florida will be above normal temperatures (with below normal precipitation.) This current cold spell is likely to be one of the few this season.