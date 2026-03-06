Orlando weather: Temperatures continue to climb across Central Florida

Patchy fog is possible in some spots this morning.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in place for Flagler County until 9 a.m. Any fog across the region as a whole will lift and clear out between 8 and 9 a.m. This will leave us with a partly sunny sky.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Temperatures today will be quite warm, with highs reaching the mid 80s inland and closer to the upper 70s along the coast.

A 20% chance of an isolated shower or two will be possible as well. This will exist mainly for areas west of Orlando.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Patchy fog will be possible once again overnight. Temperatures will be mild, falling back into the low and mid 60s for morning lows.

Temperatures will hold steady in the mid 80s through the weekend with a spotty afternoon shower chances too.

Only a 20% chance of a few isolated showers will be possible for both Saturday and Sunday. Winds will be breezy at times under partly sunny skies.

Next week will feature more of the same, with one of the few exceptions being our high temperatures. These will approach the upper 80s by the middle of next week. This will put us around 10 degrees above our typical highs in the upper 70s.