Orlando weather: Temperatures in the 80s; showers possible

A mix of clouds and sunshine with afternoon highs in the low to mid-80s inland, upper 70s at the Atlantic Coast.

It will stay breezy with an east wind gusting 15 to 25 mph at times.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Storms may develop along I-75 and near the Tampa area around commute time, but those will move west and away from Central Florida. A quick passing shower is possible from Orlando westward, but most areas stay dry.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Partly cloudy and mild with lows in the low 60s, a little above average for early March.

Temperatures hold in the low to mid-80s through the next few days with only a small chance of a stray sprinkle tomorrow or Saturday.

High pressure builds in for the weekend into early next week. That means more sunshine and a noticeable warm-up.

A high around 90°F looks likely by the middle of next week across Central Florida.

Breezy east winds continue through the weekend. No major storm systems are showing up through at least next Wednesday.

The good news is humidity stays high enough brush fire danger should remain lower.