Orlando weather: System to bring storms, chilly temperatures in the 30s and 40s to Central Florida

Today's high: 73 degrees

Tonight's low: 51 degrees

Main weather concerns:

It is a chilly start to the day with wake up temperatures in the 40s across the Orlando metro. Temperatures will warm up with afternoon with highs in the seasonal low to mid-70s. Skies remain clear and rain-free today.

BEACHES:

Abundant sunshine is expected at our east coast beaches today! Highs will reach the low-70s this afternoon with clear skies. Surf will be in the 2 foot range with a low rip current risk. High tide is expected at 10:30 a.m. and low tide at 4:40 p.m.

THEME PARKS:

It will be a nice day at the theme parks. Highs will be around 73 degrees this afternoon with clear skies and calm winds. We stay rain free, enjoy!

OUTLOOK:

High pressure will keep our weather calm and above seasonal through the middle of the week. Temperatures reach the upper-70s on Thursday. All eyes are on the next cold front, originating from the Pacific, that will sweep across the Florida peninsula.

This front will bring a rise in rain and storm chances on Friday, the severe weather threat remains low at this time. Saturday and Sunday are FOX 35 Weather Impact Days due to the chilly temperatures expected. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s with overnight lows in the 30s and 40s.

Patchy frost is possible across the interior on Sunday morning. Remember to depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team.