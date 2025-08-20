Orlando weather: Surf advisory in effect as Hurricane Erin brings dangerous swells to Florida coast

The Brief Today, Central Florida stays mostly dry with a few isolated showers and highs in the low to mid-90s. Dangerous surf continues along the east coast due to swells from Hurricane Erin. Typical stormy August weather returns by the weekend.



What will the weather look like today?

What to expect:

Our Wednesday forecast features another day with drier-than-normal conditions across Central Florida. This is due to Hurricane Erin's position east of the United States, causing drier air to filter in to Central Florida from the northeast.

As a result, shower and storm chances will be on the lower and lighter side. A few isolated showers will brush along the coast this morning. Inland areas will see a few isolated to scattered showers closer to the early and mid-afternoon. Temperatures today will be near normal as well as highs warm into the low and middle 90s.

High Surf Advisory

A High Surf Advisory is in place for the east coast of Central Florida due to the large swell from Hurricane Erin. Swells could reach heights up to 10 feet+. Even for the strongest swimmers, surf conditions will be rough and dangerous.

What will the weather look like tonight?

A few lingering isolated showers will be possible near the coast overnight. Temperatures will be typical for mid to late August with lows in the middle and upper 70s.

What will the weather look like for the remainder of the week?

Looking ahead:

Dangerous surf conditions will continue into Friday with a high risk of strong rip currents. Large swell continues into Thursday before eventually coming back down into Friday.

Towards the end of the week, we'll begin to settle back into a more typical pattern for mid to late August. This means daily downpours and storms along with afternoon high temperatures in the low 90s.

