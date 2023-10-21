Orlando weather: Sunshine and clear skies expected this weekend across Central Florida

Today's high: 85 degrees | Tonight's low: 58 degrees

Main weather concerns:

Great weather continues on this Saturday! A cool morning will reveal mixed 80s for highs by this afternoon. Tonight, clear skies with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Plenty of sun is on tap today with only a modest increase in clouds Sunday. Breezes remain fairly light, the exception will be this afternoon with a brief period of breezy Northwest winds.

The weekend remains dry with wonderful conditions for any outdoor activities you may have planned.

BEACHES:

It will be a nice day along our east coach beaches. Skies will feature some afternoon clouds, stays dry all day. Forecast highs reach the upper-70s to around 80 with overnight lows in the 60s. The rip current risk is moderate. Surf is in the 1-2' range in a small NNE swell.

THEME PARKS:

Enjoy the sunshine and warmer temperatures at the them parks today! Expect a dry skies and afternoon highs near 84 degrees. Mostly sunny skies will prevail, don't forget your hat and sunglasses. Enjoy!

OUTLOOK:

Our local weather stays quite nice as we head into the weekend, dry air slides back in during this time. Highs will remain in the low/mid-80s through the weekend and into next week. Winds will increase by Tuesday and Wednesday to breezy levels, rain is not expected for the next few days.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

TROPICS:

Hurricane Tammy continues to romp through the Leeward Islands today through Sunday. The latest track shows it will eventually make a curve Northward and into the open Atlantic. Another area to watch is down in the Southwest Caribbean. This feature likely won't amount to much as developmental odds are low-20% over the next 7 days. This feature will meet it's fate over Central America next week.