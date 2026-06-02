Orlando weather: Strong storms possible for parts of Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - We’ll start Tuesday morning enjoying rain-free, but muggy conditions.
This afternoon, we'll be watching scattered storms developing across central Florida after 3 p.m., with coverage becoming more widespread into the afternoon and evening, especially along the Atlantic coastal counties.
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Storms will generally move southeast, and a few could pack a punch.
The greatest risk for stronger storms looks to be north of Orlando, where vivid lightning, gusty winds, hail, and even a brief isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.
Highs will be close to 90° with a 70% chance of rain.
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Cooler temperatures on the way
Wednesday brings morning showers and a few storms, with conditions drying out by afternoon as a drier air surges in.
Also, temperatures will be cooler, with highs mainly in the low to mid 80s!
This cooler air will remain through Thursday and Friday, thanks to a busy northeast flow. That breeze will help pull in drier air and knock rain chances way down, likely near zero by Friday and Saturday.
The heat and more typical afternoon storm chances return early next week.
Tracking the tropics
Hurricane season is officially underway, and right now things are quiet.
There are no official areas of tropical development expected over the next 7 days.
The Source: The information in this story was provided by the FOX 35 Storm Team.