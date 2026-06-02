Orlando weather: Strong storms possible for parts of Central Florida

The Brief Scattered storms are expected to develop across Central Florida this afternoon, with a few storms possibly becoming severe. The highest risk of strong storms will be north of Orlando. Cooler temperatures and drier air will move into the area by Thursday.



We’ll start Tuesday morning enjoying rain-free, but muggy conditions.

This afternoon, we'll be watching scattered storms developing across central Florida after 3 p.m., with coverage becoming more widespread into the afternoon and evening, especially along the Atlantic coastal counties.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Storms will generally move southeast, and a few could pack a punch.

The greatest risk for stronger storms looks to be north of Orlando, where vivid lightning, gusty winds, hail, and even a brief isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

Highs will be close to 90° with a 70% chance of rain.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Cooler temperatures on the way

Wednesday brings morning showers and a few storms, with conditions drying out by afternoon as a drier air surges in.

Also, temperatures will be cooler, with highs mainly in the low to mid 80s!

This cooler air will remain through Thursday and Friday, thanks to a busy northeast flow. That breeze will help pull in drier air and knock rain chances way down, likely near zero by Friday and Saturday.

The heat and more typical afternoon storm chances return early next week.

Tracking the tropics

Hurricane season is officially underway, and right now things are quiet.

There are no official areas of tropical development expected over the next 7 days.