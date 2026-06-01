Marion County deputies searching for missing endangered woman

Marion County deputies are looking for a woman who went missing in Ocala.

According to officials, Roxann Hunt left her house in the 2200 block of NE 79th Place around 7 a.m. Sunday.

Hunt was driving a 2004 white Ford Taurus.

Roxann Dee Hunt. (Credit: Marion County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said Hunt is diabetic and insulin dependent, and she's recently begun showing signs of memory loss.

If you have seen Hunt or her vehicle, you're asked to call 911.