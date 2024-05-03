Orlando weather: Slight chance for rain Friday in Central Florida ahead of next week's heat wave

The big weather story is the developing heat wave for next week across Central Florida. By this time next week, we'll endure highs from 97°-100°F away from the water in what could be record heat.

Records aside, it will mark the start of the true warm season and gently push us closer to the start of the rainy season either late this month or early next month as it warms our waters.

Until then, we only have a slight chance for a few isolated showers on Friday -- and we need the rain. There's a 10% to 30% chance for quick afternoon showers over the next three days, then a 0% chance as the heat builds.

Upper-level high-pressure moves in from the south and ushers in temps running 10-15° above normal. The only bit of 'good' news regarding next week's heat is that humidity levels will not be anywhere close to summertime levels, so it'll be a "dry" heat and more tolerable.

