Orlando weather: Showers, thunderstorm chances on the rise in Central Florida Wednesday

Today's high: 90 degrees | Tonight's low: 71 degrees

Main weather concerns: Warm temperatures and a mix of sun and clouds continue today. Shower and thunderstorm chances are on the rise mainly after 1 p.m. The west coast sea breeze will dominate and collide with the east coast sea breeze along our east coast communities.

There is a 'Level 1 Possible' risk for heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds and small hail. Forecast highs today will reach the low-90s through the Orlando metro and upper-80s along the Atlantic coast.

BEACHES: Beach communities see warm temps and afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs reach 88 degrees. Mainly after 2 p.m., the sea breezes will collide along the east coast.

Heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds and small hail is possible at times within strong storms. There is a moderate risk for rip currents today. Stay weather aware and download the FOX 35 Storm Team weather app.

THEME PARKS: It is a nice start to the day at the theme parks. Afternoon highs will reach the low-90s with a mix of sun and clouds. Rain chances remain near 50% coverage after 2 p.m.

Heavy rain and lightning are possible at times. Don't forget your sunscreen!

OUTLOOK: Central Florida can expect temperatures to remain in the low-90s through the rest of the week. Humidity will be increasing, along with afternoon and evening showers and storms. Rain chances will rise to 60% by Friday. Heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds at times. We'll be tracking and keeping all updated.

In the tropics, a very distant area of disorganize showers and thunderstorms is located on the other side of the Atlantic. Right now there is a low 10% chance of development for both the 2-day and 7-day outlooks from the NHC. This feature will move into colder waters and will not impact the United States.