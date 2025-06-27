Orlando weather: Showers, storms expected Friday afternoon for Central Florida

What will the weather look like today?

What to expect:

Our Friday begins on a warm and dry note across Central Florida, and we'll keep it that way through lunchtime. It's around noon today where we begin to see showers and storms begin to light up the radar.

Timeline:

By 2pm, these will continue to grow in terms of coverage area and intensity, which is the reason for today's Weather Impact Day. The best chances of showers and storms today will be from 2-8pm, a few of which could be on the strong side.

The SPC has placed most areas in Central Florida under a level 1 out of 5 risk for these strong storms. The main impacts include strong winds of up to 60 mph+, pockets of hail, torrential downpours, and frequent lightning.

Once the sun goes down, our chances of rain will fade as well.

.TONIGHT: Any lingering showers should wrap up by midnight. Leaving us with a partly to mostly clear sky, lows in the mid 70s.

LOOKING AHEAD: Unsettled weather will last through the weekend, and even into early next week. For Saturday and Sunday, plan for scattered afternoon showers and storms at a 70% chance. Temperatures will be around average, with highs in the low 90s. The Saharan Dust also returns for the weekend, so heads up for those who have allergies, you may be feeling it the next few days. This will help to lower the air quality and make the skies look milky before storms pop up. Next week

Looking ahead:

