Orlando weather: Record highs this weekend amid extreme Florida drought

The Brief Temperatures will be in the 80s for the next two days. Expect record highs on Saturday. A cold front moves in Sunday, bringing chilly temperatures and showers.



Patchy fog before 9 a.m., mostly sunny and warm. High 87°.

Tonight, the weather will be mild with patchy fog. Low 62°.

Saturday will be very warm. Mostly sunny, high 88°.

A cold front on Sunday will bring rain showers. Busy north winds will usher in 30s and 40s early next week, with highs in the 50s and 60s.

In the Orlando DMA, we'll see mid-30s in Ocala, upper 30s to near 40 in Orlando and mid-40s at the coast. It's short-lived because we will rebound into the 80s next week!

Our drought remains 100% coverage in Florida, with nearly 70% of the state in extreme drought. With no significant rain in the forecast, the drought will get worse over the next few months.