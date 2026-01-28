Orlando weather: Record cold temperatures expected for Central Florida



We're off to another cold start to the morning across Central Florida.

Temperatures are in the 20s and 30s this morning as many areas fall near and below freezing. Afternoon highs will still be well below what's considered average for this time of year (72°) climbing into the upper 50s and low 60s this afternoon.

A Freeze Warning is in place for all counties (except Brevard) until 9 a.m. Mostly sunny skies will prevail despite a few clouds this morning.

Mostly clear skies will allow temperatures to turn cold once again. Lows will fall into the low to mid 30s by daybreak tomorrow morning. Patchy frost is possible.

The cold continues tomorrow morning as low temperatures fall into the low and middle 30s.

Cold Weather Advisories and Freeze Warnings are already in place overnight until tomorrow at 9am. Even under sunny skies, temperatures will be below-average. Plan for highs to only reach the low 60s tomorrow afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

Rainy, cold weekend

Temperatures will briefly thaw out as highs approach the mid 60s Friday while staying dry. Saturday will be a wet and very windy day as a powerful cold front pushes into the region. Winds will gust up to 35 mph with a 30-40% chance of scattered showers. Temperatures will only reach the mid 50s before tumbling Saturday night.

FOX 35 Storm Team Alert

A rare and unusual frigid stretch will take shape Sunday and Monday. Some of the coldest air felt in years will move in Saturday night.

Lows will plunge into the low to mid 20s with wind chills potentially dipping down into the teens. Daytime highs will only reach the mid and upper 40s at best Sunday afternoon.

Sunday night will feature another round of near-record cold temperatures, falling into the low and middle 20s.

Highs Monday will be better, but still below normal, climbing into the mid 50s.