Orlando weather: Rain, storm chances on the rise Monday afternoon

It's a pleasant and comfortable start to our Monday morning across Central Florida with temperatures around the mid-70s as you step out the door. Even though it's a dry start to Monday, rain and storm chances will be on the rise by this afternoon.

So even though it's a dry start to the day, you still want to have a rain jacket or umbrella handy in case you encounter any of these downpours this afternoon. A few of these downpours and storms could be on the strong side, with gusty winds, heavy rain, and the very low chance of a tornado or two.

The SPC (Storm Prediction Center) has placed much of Central Florida under a level 1 out of 5 risk for a few isolated, strong to severe storms. The best chances will take shape after 2 pm, with storms sticking around through roughly midnight.

THIS WEEK: It will be a very active, unsettled, and warm week across Central Florida with daily rain and storm chances along with unseasonably warm high temperatures. So far, best chances of rain and storms will likely arrive Wednesday as a front stalls out across the region. This coupled with the seabreeze, means rain chances will be possible pretty much every day this week. Stay close to the forecast and be sure to download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather up to stay up to date with the latest!